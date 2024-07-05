 Bajaj Unveils World's First CNG Bike: Freedom Priced at Rs 95,000
The Honorable Minister of Road, Transport, and Highways, Mr. Nitin Gadkari, graced the occasion with his presence.

Suvasit ShrivastavaUpdated: Friday, July 05, 2024, 03:56 PM IST
Bajaj has revolutionized the two-wheeler market with the launch of the Bajaj Freedom, the world's first CNG-powered bike, in India. Priced at a competitive Rs 95,000 (ex-showroom), this innovative motorcycle aims to provide a cleaner and more environmentally friendly alternative to traditional petrol-powered bikes. The Honorable Minister of Road, Highway, and Transport, Mr. Nitin Gadkari, graced the occasion with his presence.

By introducing a CNG option, Bajaj is set to transform the industry, offering an eco-conscious solution that reduces emissions and promotes sustainable transportation. Bajaj Freedom CNG Bike is powered by a 125cc engine, the bike delivers 9.3bhp and 9.7Nm of torque. The 2kg CNG cylinder is securely positioned under the bike’s flat seat, held in place by a robust tubular steel cradle frame.

The Bajaj Freedom boasts dual-fuel capability, featuring an auxiliary petrol tank with a 2-litre capacity, extending its combined range to an impressive 330 kilometres. The bike offers best-in-class features, including first-in-category mono-linked type suspension and a long, comfortable quilted seat. The bike is also equipped with modern features such as LED headlamps, digital speedometers, and Bluetooth connectivity.

The Bajaj Freedom is designed for optimal handling, featuring telescopic forks in the front and a single shock in the rear. Its braking system includes a disc brake up front and a drum brake at the rear, complemented by a single-channel anti-lock braking system (ABS) for enhanced safety. The bike rides on stylish 17-inch alloy wheels, providing a balanced and smooth experience.

Additionally, the Bajaj Freedom is available in five striking colors: Ebony Black, Caribbean Blue, Cyber White, Racing Red, and Pewter Grey, catering to a variety of aesthetic preferences.

The all-new Bajaj Freedom is offered in three distinct variants to suit different preferences and budgets. The Freedom 125 NG04 Disc LED is priced at Rs 1,10,000 (Ex-Showroom Delhi), Freedom 125 NG04 Drum LED variant is available at Rs 1,05,000 (Ex-Showroom Delhi), and the Freedom 125 NG04 Drum is priced at Rs 95,000 (Ex-Showroom Delhi), making the revolutionary CNG-powered bike accessible to a broader audience.

