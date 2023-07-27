Bajaj Finserv Total Income Grows By 35% To ₹12,501 Cr In Q1FY24 | File

As per the regulatory filing, the Board of Directors of Bajaj Finserv Limited (BFL) on Thursday announced the Q1FY24 financial results.

BFL recorded highest ever quarterly increase in its customer franchise of 3.84 million and highest ever new loans booked of 9.94 million in Q1FY24. Its quarterly consolidated profit after tax increased by 32 percent and its wholly owned subsidiary. BHFL recorded growth of 46 percent in profit after tax.

BAGIC's gross written premium grew by 23 percent; excluding bulky tender-driven crop and government health business growth was 27 percent. BALIC recorded growth of 15 percent in individual rated new business premium.

Consequently, BFS' consolidated total income and profit after tax grew by 47 percent and 48 percent respectively. Yet again it resulted in an all-time high quarterly profit.

Performance of material subsidiaries

A synopsis of the quarterly performance of the individual companies is given below:

A. Bajaj Finance Limited (BFL) - Consolidated - Ind AS

i) Total income for Q1FY24 rose 35% to ₹12,501 crore v/s ₹9,286 crore in Q1FY23.

ii) Profit after tax for Q1FY24 increased by 32 percent to ₹3,437 crore v/s ₹2,596 crore in Q1FY23 led by robust AUM growth, higher net interest income and better asset performance. This includes profit after tax of its 100 percent mortgage subsidiary, BHFL, of ₹462 crore in Q1FY24 v/s ₹316 crore in Q1FY23 - an increase of 46 percent.

iii) Assets Under Management (AUM) as on 30 June 2023 was ₹270,097 crore v/s ₹204,018 crore as on 30 June 2022 - an increase of 32 percent. This includes AUM of ₹74,124 crore of BHFL, which recorded a growth of 29 percent over the AUM as on 30 June 2022.

iv) Gross NPA and Net NPA as on 30 June 2023 stood at 0.87 percent and 0.31 percent respectively as against 1.25 percent and 0.51 percent as on 30 June 2022. Provisioning coverage ratio on stage 3 assets is 65 percent. BFL holds a management and macro-economic overlay in provisions of ₹840 crore as on 30 June 2023.

v) Capital adequacy ratio (including Tier-II capital) as on 30 June 2023 stood at 24.61 percent. The Tier I capital stood at 23.01 percent. For BHFL, the capital adequacy ratio (including Tier-II capital) stood at 22.52 percent.

B. Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Company Limited (BAGIC) - Indian GAAP

i) Gross written premium for Q1FY24 increased by 23 percent to ₹3,834 crore v/s ₹3,119 crore in Q1FY23. Excluding tender-driven crop and government health insurance premium, BAGIC's gross written premium increased by 27 percent to ₹3,834 crore in Q1FY24 from ₹3,009 crore in Q1FY23.

Read Also A simple guide to checking CIBIL Score with Bajaj Finserv

ii) Net earned premium for Q1FY24 stood at ₹1,938 crore v/s ₹1,852 crore in Q1FY23.

iii) Claim ratio decreased to 74.3 percent in Q1FY24 v/s 77.9 percent in Q1FY23. The decrease in claim ratio is attributable to lower claims in motor and commercial lines.

iv) Combined ratio improved to 100.7 percent in Q1FY24 v/s 104.6 percent in Q1FY23.

v) Underwriting loss stood at ₹42 crore for Q1FY24 v/s loss of ₹61 crore in Q1FY23.

vi) Investment and other income (net) for Q1FY24 stood at ₹597 crore v/s ₹612 crore in Q1FY23. Profit on sale of investments was lower by ₹120 crore (before tax) in Q1FY24. Excluding profit on sale of investments. investment and other income (net) has risen 24 percent.

vii) Profit after tax for 01 FY24 stood at ₹415 crore v/s ₹411 crore in Q1FY23.

viii) As on 30 June 2023, solvency ratio was 388 percent, which is well above the minimum regulatory requirement of 150 percent.

ix) Assets Under Management (AUM) represented by cash and investments as on 30 June 2023 stood at ₹28,611 crore v/s ₹25,362 crore as on 30 June 2022 - an increase of 13 percent.

C. Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance Company Limited (BALIC) - Indian GAAP

i) Gross written premium for Q1FY24 stood at ₹4,058 crore v/s ₹4,369 crore in Q1FY23. Excluding group fund business gross written premium increased by 22 percent.

ii) New business premium for Q1FY24 stood at ₹2,159 crore v/s ₹2.917 crore in Q1FY23

a) Individual rated new business premium was ₹1,028 crore in Q1FY24 v/s ₹895 crore in Q1FY23 - an increase of 15 percent.

b) Group protection new business stood at ₹650 crore in Q1FY24 v/s ₹574 crore in Q1FY23 - an increase of 13 percent.

c) Group fund new business stood at ₹364 crore in Q1FY24 v/s ₹1.339 crore in Q1FY23.

iii) Renewal premium for 01 FY24 was ₹1,899 crore v/s ₹1.452 crore in Q1FY23 - an increase of 31 percent.

iv) Shareholders' profit after tax during 01 FY24 stood at ₹155 crore v/s ₹124 crore in Q1FY23 - an increase of 25 percent.

v) Net new business value (NBV). which is the metric used to measure profitability of life insurance businesses was at ₹ 94 crore in Q1FY24 vs ₹135 crore in Q1FY23. mainly on account of adverse effect of interest rate changes and impact of product mix change.

vi) Solvency ratio stood at a healthy 475 percent as on 30 June 2023 as against the minimum regulatory requirement of 150 percent.

vii) Assets Under Management (AUM), represented by total investments stood at ₹95,317 crore as on 30 June 2023 v/s ₹ 83.072 crore as on 30 June 2022 - an increase of 15 percent.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)