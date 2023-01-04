e-Paper Get App
Bajaj Finance's new loans rise to 7.8 Mn for FY23

Bajaj Finance also has a net liquidity surplus of Rs 12,750 crore, and a deposit book of Rs 43,000 crore as of December 2022.

Wednesday, January 04, 2023
According to an exchange filing, Bajaj Finance increased its regular consumers by almost 11 million to 66 millions, between 2021 and 2022.

New loans for the lender touched an all time high of 7.8 million while the assets under management went up by 27 per cent in FY23. Bajaj Finance also has a net liquidity surplus of Rs 12,750 crore, and a deposit book of Rs 43,000 crore as of December 2022.

