Bajaj Finance reports highest consolidated quarterly profit | File

India's leading non-banking financial company Bajaj Finance Ltd reported the highest ever consolidated quarterly net profit of Rs 2,781 crore for the September quarter that surged 87.8 per cent against last year's Rs 1.841 crore. This profit topped analysts' estimate of Rs 26.97 billion.

The net interest income (NII) for the quarter increased to Rs 7,001 crore a 31 per cent hike from last years Rs 5,337 crore. Bajaj Finance's other income rose to Rs 42.3 million from Rs 10.6 million a year ago.

Total revenue from operations for the quarter jumped 28.9 per cent to Rs 99.68 billion. Sequentially, the net profit rose 7.1 per cent from Rs 2,596 crore and revenue was up 7.4 per cent.

The loan losses and provisions of the company went down by 44 per cent this quarter at Rs 734 crore.

In the July-September quarter, total expenditure was at Rs 62.2 billion compared with Rs 57.3 billion a year ago. Finance cost rose to Rs 29.71 billion from Rs 23.98 billion a year ago.

The company's tax outgo for the September quarter was at Rs 9.72 billion, against Rs 5.23 billion a year ago.

Today, shares of Bajaj Finance closed 0.7 per cent higher at 7,432.40 rupees on the National Stock Exchange.