Bajaj Finance Jul-Sep PAT rises 49.6% YoY to Rs 13.77 bln

Mumbai: Bajaj Finance Ltd posted a 49.6% year-on-year rise in net profit for the September quarter at 13.77 bln rupees, lower than analysts estimate of 14.3 bln rupees. Total revenue from operations for the quarter rose 40.7% to 56.97 bln rupees.

Total expenditure, including finance cost, was at 38.38 bln rupees compared with 26.32 bln rupees a year ago. Finance cost was up 36.9% on year at 19.52 bln rupees.

The company's tax outgo for the September quarter was at 4.83 bln rupees as against 5.08 bln rupees a year ago.

For Apr-Jun, the non-banking financial company's net profit was at 11.25 bln rupees, on total revenue from operations of 52.98 bln rupees.

Bajaj Finance's board has approved raising the limit for external commercial borrowing up to $1.4 bln.

At 1357 IST, shares of Bajaj Finance traded 0.1% down at 4,135 rupees on the National Stock Exchange.