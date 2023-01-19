e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessBajaj Finance allots 11,665 redeemable non-convertible debentures

Bajaj Finance allots 11,665 redeemable non-convertible debentures

The NCDs have been issued through the private placement channel.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, January 19, 2023, 09:15 PM IST
article-image
Follow us on

According to a regulatory filing, Bajaj Finance has allotted 11,665 secured redeemable non-convertible debentures, with coupon rates of up to 7.88 per cent.

The NCDs have been issued through the private placement channel.

(If you have a story, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here.)

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Hopes of demand surge from China increase prices of India's crude oil basket

Hopes of demand surge from China increase prices of India's crude oil basket

SBI sells NCDs worth Rs 9,718 cr with a 7.70% coupon rate

SBI sells NCDs worth Rs 9,718 cr with a 7.70% coupon rate

Delhi Metro approaches centre, state to raise Rs 7,131 cr for paying Anil Ambani's Reliance Infra

Delhi Metro approaches centre, state to raise Rs 7,131 cr for paying Anil Ambani's Reliance Infra

Bajaj Finance allots 11,665 redeemable non-convertible debentures

Bajaj Finance allots 11,665 redeemable non-convertible debentures

Moody's predicts stable asset quality for Indian banks in 2023

Moody's predicts stable asset quality for Indian banks in 2023