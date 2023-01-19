Bajaj Finance allots 11,665 redeemable non-convertible debentures

According to a regulatory filing, Bajaj Finance has allotted 11,665 secured redeemable non-convertible debentures, with coupon rates of up to 7.88 per cent.

The NCDs have been issued through the private placement channel.

