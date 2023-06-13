 Bajaj Electricals Allots 26,315 Equity Shares To Employees As Stock Option
Bajaj Electricals Allots 26,315 Equity Shares To Employees As Stock Option

The face value of the equity shares will be Rs 2 each.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, June 13, 2023, 12:29 PM IST
article-image
Bajaj Electricals Allots 26,315 Equity Shares To Employees As Stock Option | Image: Bajaj Electricals (Representative)

As per the regulatory filings, Bajaj Electricals today announced the allotment of 26,315 equity shares to employees as stock options under the company's ESOP schemes.

The face value of the equity shares will be Rs 2 each.

With this allotment, the paid-up capital of the of the Company shall comprise of 11,51,01,953 equity shares of Rs 2 each fully paid-up amounting to Rs. 23,02,03,906.

Bajaj Electricals Ltd Shares

The shares of Bajaj electricals on Tuesday at 12:25 pm IST were at Rs 1,189.95, up by 0.33 percent.

article-image
