Bajaj Consumer Care Q1 net rises 9 pc to Rs 56.7 cr

New Delhi: Fast-moving consumer goods firm Bajaj Consumer Care Monday reported 8.89 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit at Rs 56.7 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2019. It had reported a net profit of Rs 52.07 crore in the year-ago period.
Bajaj Consumer Care's total income in the quarter under review stood at Rs 246.7 crore, up 9.96 per cent against Rs 224.34 crore in the same period last year, the company said in a BSE filing.
Bajaj Consumer Care has several products in the hair care segment such as Bajaj Almond Drops, Bajaj Kailash Parbat and Bajaj Brahmi Amla. In August 2013, Bajaj Consumer Care acquired Ozone Ayurvedics' 'Nomarks' brand to enter into the skin care segment. The company's scrip was trading 0.08 per cent lower at Rs 317.75 apiece in afternoon trade on the BSE.
