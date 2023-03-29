 Bajaj Consumer Care buys back over 3 lakh shares for Rs 154.19
Bajaj Consumer Care buys back over 3 lakh shares for Rs 154.19

The company bought 30,792 shares on the BSE and 2,86,802 shares on the NSE.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, March 29, 2023, 06:09 PM IST
Bajaj Consumer Care Limited on Wednesday brought back 3,17,594 shares worth Rs 154.1875, the company announced through an exchange filing. The company bought 30,792 shares on the BSE and 2,86,802 shares on the NSE.

The company has bought a total of 45,28,106 shares till date.

Bajaj Consumer Care buys back 67,093 shares worth Rs 154.56 each on March 23.

The shares of Bajaj Consumer Care on Wednesday closed at Rs 154.55, down by 0.29 per cent.

article-image

