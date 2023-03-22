Bajaj Consumer Care buys back 74,799 shares | Image: Bajaj Consumer (Representative)

Bajaj Consumer Care on Wednesday bought back 74,799 shares for Rs 154.53 each, the company said through an exchange filing. The company bought 10,894 shares on the BSE and 63,905 shares on the NSE.

After the buy back the company has bought back a total of 38,47,786 equity shares.

Bajaj Consumer Care on March 21 bought back 20,650 equity shares.

Bajaj Consumer Care shares

The shares of Bajaj Consumer Care on Wednesday closed at Rs 154.50, up by 0.46 per cent.