 Bajaj Consumer Care buys back 74,799 shares
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessBajaj Consumer Care buys back 74,799 shares

Bajaj Consumer Care buys back 74,799 shares

The company bought 10,894 shares on the BSE and 63,905 shares on the NSE.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, March 22, 2023, 05:37 PM IST
article-image
Bajaj Consumer Care buys back 74,799 shares | Image: Bajaj Consumer (Representative)

Bajaj Consumer Care on Wednesday bought back 74,799 shares for Rs 154.53 each, the company said through an exchange filing. The company bought 10,894 shares on the BSE and 63,905 shares on the NSE.

After the buy back the company has bought back a total of 38,47,786 equity shares.

Bajaj Consumer Care on March 21 bought back 20,650 equity shares.

Read Also
Bajaj Consumer announced buyback of equity shares
article-image

Bajaj Consumer Care shares

The shares of Bajaj Consumer Care on Wednesday closed at Rs 154.50, up by 0.46 per cent.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bajaj Consumer Care buys back 74,799 shares

Bajaj Consumer Care buys back 74,799 shares

Mukesh Ambani overtakes Gautam Adani as India's richest, despite losing 20% wealth

Mukesh Ambani overtakes Gautam Adani as India's richest, despite losing 20% wealth

Sportskeeda acquires 73.37% stocks of Pro Football Networks

Sportskeeda acquires 73.37% stocks of Pro Football Networks

Coromandel International announces entry into Specialty and Industrial Chemicals

Coromandel International announces entry into Specialty and Industrial Chemicals

Ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala honoured with Padma Bhushan post-humously, here's his journey

Ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala honoured with Padma Bhushan post-humously, here's his journey