 Bajaj Consumer Care buys back 67,093 shares worth Rs 154,65 each
Bajaj Consumer Care buys back 67,093 shares worth Rs 154,65 each

The company bought back 12,374 shares on the BSE and 54,719 shares on the NSE.

Updated: Thursday, March 23, 2023, 05:53 PM IST
Bajaj Consumer Care on Thursday bought back 67,093 shares of Rs 154.6464 each, the company announced through an exchange filing. The company bought back 12,374 shares on the BSE and 54,719 shares on the NSE.

The total shares bought by the company stands at 39,14,879.

Bajaj Consumer Care on March 22 bought back 74,799 shares for Rs 154.53.

Bajaj Consumer Care shares

The shares of Bajaj Consumer Care on Thursday closed at Rs 154.85, up by 0.16 per cent.

