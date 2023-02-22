e-Paper Get App
Bajaj Consumer Care buys back 61,082 shares for Rs 166.95

12,402 shares were bought back on BSE whereas 48,680 shares were bought back on NSE.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, February 22, 2023, 04:25 PM IST
article-image
Bajaj Consumer Care buys back 61,082 shares for Rs 166.95
Bajaj Consumer Care on Wednesday bought back 61,082 shares for Rs 166.95 each, the company announced through an exchange filing. 12,402 shares were bought back on the BSE, whereas 48,680 shares were bought back on the NSE.

After this purchase, the company has bought back a total of 29,34,887 shares.

Bajaj Consumer Care buys back a total of 47,306 shares for Rs 166.88 each on February 21, 2023.

Read Also
Bajaj Consumer Care buys back 47,306 shares for Rs 166.88 each
article-image

Bajaj Consumer Care shares

The shares of Bajaj Consumer Care on Wednesday closed at Rs 167.65, up from 0.42 per cent.

