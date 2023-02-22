Bajaj Consumer Care buys back 61,082 shares for Rs 166.95 | Facebook

Bajaj Consumer Care on Wednesday bought back 61,082 shares for Rs 166.95 each, the company announced through an exchange filing. 12,402 shares were bought back on the BSE, whereas 48,680 shares were bought back on the NSE.

After this purchase, the company has bought back a total of 29,34,887 shares.

Bajaj Consumer Care buys back a total of 47,306 shares for Rs 166.88 each on February 21, 2023.

Bajaj Consumer Care shares

The shares of Bajaj Consumer Care on Wednesday closed at Rs 167.65, up from 0.42 per cent.

