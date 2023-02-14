Bajaj Consumer Care buys back 50,000 shares for Rs 165

Bajaj Consumer Care buys back 34,384 shares for Rs 168.50 | Facebook

Bajaj Consumer Care bought back a total of 50,000 shares at an average price of acquisition of Rs 164.9917. 2,825 shares were bought on the BSE, whereas 47,175 were bought on the NSE.

Post the acquirement of these shares the company has bought back a total of 26,85,694.

On February 9, Bajaj Consumer Care bought back 34,384 shares for Rs 168.50.

Read Also Will Elon Musk buy the football club Manchester United?

Shares

The shares of Bajaj Consumer Care on Tuesday closed at Rs 165, down by 1.23 per cent.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)