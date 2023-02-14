e-Paper Get App
Bajaj Consumer Care buys back 50,000 shares for Rs 165

2,825 shares were bought on BSE, whereas 47,175 were bought on NSE.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, February 14, 2023, 05:09 PM IST
Bajaj Consumer Care buys back 34,384 shares for Rs 168.50
Bajaj Consumer Care bought back a total of 50,000 shares at an average price of acquisition of Rs 164.9917. 2,825 shares were bought on the BSE, whereas 47,175 were bought on the NSE.

Post the acquirement of these shares the company has bought back a total of 26,85,694.

On February 9, Bajaj Consumer Care bought back 34,384 shares for Rs 168.50.

Will Elon Musk buy the football club Manchester United?
The shares of Bajaj Consumer Care on Tuesday closed at Rs 165, down by 1.23 per cent.

