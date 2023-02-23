e-Paper Get App
Bajaj Consumer Care buys back 42,989 of its shares for Rs 167.0070 each

Bajaj Consumer Care buys back 42,989 of its shares for Rs 167.0070 each

Till date, Bajaj Consumer Care has bought back 2,977,876 of its shares.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, February 23, 2023, 08:27 PM IST
article-image
According to a regulatory filing, Bajaj Consumer Care has bought back 42,989 of its shares for an acquisition rate of Rs 167.0070 per unit.

Through this daily buyback, Bajaj Consumer Care has so far acquired 2,977,876 of its shares.

