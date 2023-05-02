Bajaj Auto's total domestic sales jumps by 109% to 2,13,172 | Image: Bajaj Auto (Representative)

Bajaj Auto in April sold a total of 3,31,278 units with a 7 per cent increase in comparison to last year when it sold 3,10,774 units, the company announced through an exchange filing. The company's domestic sales in April were at 2,13,172 units, up by 109 per cent from the sales in April in the previous year's sales of 1,02,177 units.

Bajaj Auto domestic sales

Bajaj Auto in April sold 1,81,828 units in the domestic market with a 95 per cent jump from the sales of April 2022. The highest jump of 250 per cent was in the domestic sales of commercial vehicles with the company selling 31,344 units in April 2023, against 8,944 units sold in the same month last year.

Bajaj Auto exports

The auto makers exports on the other hand fell by 43 per cent with Baja Auto exporting only 1,18,106 units in the last month against 2,08,597 units exported in April 2022. The company exported 1,06,157 two-wheelers in April with a 44 per cent drop in sales whereas the exports of commercial vehicles fell by 41 per cent to 11,949 units.

Bajaj Auto in April sold a total of 2,87,985 two-wheelers which is 2 per cent more than 2,81,711 units it sold in April 2022. In terms of commercial vehicles the sales saw a jump of 49 per cent with 43,293 units sold in the last month in comparison to 29,063 commercial vehicles sold in the same time period last year.

Bajaj Auto shares

The shares of Bajaj Auto on Tuesday at 10:33 am IST were at Rs 4,491, up by 1.33 per cent.