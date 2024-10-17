 Bajaj Auto Share Nose Dive 12% After Net Profit Decreases By 31.4% In Q2 FY25
The stock started tubling down after the company posted weak financials and went on to touch the day-low level of Rs 10,180.20 per share on the NSE (National Stock Exchange).

Vikrant DUpdated: Thursday, October 17, 2024, 02:42 PM IST
The shares of Bajaj Auto plunged down almost 12 per cent after the company posted their Q2 earnings results. which showed consolidated net profit after tax (PAT) for the second quarter of the fiscal year 2024-2025 (Q2FY25) decreased 31.4 per cent to Rs 1,385.44 crore on Wednesday.

The Bajaj Auto shares plunged after hitting the opening bell at Rs 11,222.20 per share, which was 3.39 per cent lower than the closing level of the previous trading day.

Bajaj auto Q2 FY25

Net profit and revenue

For the second quarter of the fiscal year 2024-2025 (Q2FY25), Pune-based two-wheeler giant Bajaj Auto reported a 31.4 per cent decline in consolidated net profit after tax (PAT) to Rs 1,385.44 crore. During that time, its operating revenue increased by 22.2 per cent to Rs 13,247.28 crore.

EBITDA Q2 FY25

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation, or EBITDA, increased by 24 per cent year over year to an all-time high of Rs 2,653 crore.

For the tenth consecutive quarter, the domestic business's revenue increased by double digits, primarily due to growth in motorcycles, commercial vehicles, and electric scooters.

Triumph's business also improved; sales increased by 50 per cent on a quarterly basis, reaching 10,000 units sold domestically and 16,500 units sold overall.

Monthly sales

Monthly domestic sales increased from 1,800 to 1,900 units to 3,500. Fourty-four percent of domestic revenue comes from two-wheelers, three-wheelers, and the green portfolio (electric and CNG vehicles).

Additionally, Bajaj Auto announced a USD 10 million investment in Bajaj Do Brasil Comercio De Motocicletas Ltda (Bajaj Brazil), its wholly-owned subsidiary.

