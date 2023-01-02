Bajaj Auto sales in December drop by 22%, domestic sales of commercial vehicles jump by 25% | Photo: PTI

Bajaj Auto Limited on Monday announced the vehicle sales number through an exchange filing. Total vehicle sales in December 2022 went down by 22 per cent with 2,81,486 units sold, compared to 3,62,470 vehicles sold in December last year. The total exports saw a major drop of 39 per cent whereas the domestic sales increased by 2 per cent.

The sales of two-wheelers saw a drop of 23 per cent with 2,47,024 units sold in December 22, compared to 3,18,769 units sold in the same time period in the last financial year. While the domestic sales only saw a drop of 2 per cent, the exports saw a drop of 36 per cent with 1,25,525 vehicles sold domestically and 3,18,769 exported.

Baja Auto's sales of commercial vehicles went down by 21 per cent in December of this financial year, with 34,462 vehicles sold, compared with 43,702 units sold in December 2021. The exports of commercial vehicles dropped by 55 per cent, while domestic sales went up by 25 per cent.

On Monday, at 1:24 pm IST the shares of Bajaj Auto were at Rs 3,541.50, down by 2.06 per cent.