Bajaj Auto sales down 9% at 4,63,208 units in October

New Delhi: Bajaj Auto Ltd on Friday reported 9 per cent decline in total sales at 4,63,208 units in October.
The company had sold a total of 5,06,699 units in the same month last year, Bajaj Auto said in a regulatory filing.
Domestic sales stood at 2,78,776 units last month as against 3,19,942 units in October last year, a decline of 13 per cent, it added.
Motorcycle sales in the domestic market were down 14 per cent at 2,42,516 units compared to 2,81,582 units in the year-ago month.
Commercial vehicle sales stood at 36,260 units as against 38,360 in the corresponding month last year, a decline of 5 per cent, the company said.
Total vehicle exports in October were at 1,84,432 units as compared to 1,86,757 units in the same month a year ago, down 1 per cent, Bajaj Auto said.
