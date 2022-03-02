Bajaj Auto sales decline 16% in February

Bajaj Auto on Wednesday reported a 16 percent drop in its total sales to 3,16,020 units in February.

The company had sold 3,75,017 units in February 2021. Domestic sales last month stood at 1,12,747 units as against 1,64,811 units, down 32 percent, Bajaj Auto said in a regulatory filing.

Total two-wheeler sales declined 16 percent to 2,79,337 units compared to 3,32,563 units in February last year.

Total commercial vehicle sales slipped 14 percent to 36,683 units against 42,454 units in the same month last year, the company said.

Exports last month also witnessed a decline of 3 percent to 2,03,273 units from 2,10,206 units in the corresponding month last year, it added.

Expert take

Arun Agarwal, Deputy Vice President - Fundamental Research, Kotak Securities said, automobile companies reported mixed performance in February 2022. The passenger vehicle and commercial vehicle segment continued to recover gradually. However, the domestic two wheeler and the tractor segment reported Y-O-Y decline in wholesale volumes. The passenger vehicle segment volumes improved sequentially supported by strong consumer sentiment and improvement in chip availability.

Domestic two wheeler demand is weak resulting into sharp domestic sales volume decline over February 2021.

Tractor segment performance has been impacted by channel destocking and high base.

Commercial vehicle segment continued its recovery in February 2022 supported by economic activity pick-up and improving fleet operator profitability.

Published on: Wednesday, March 02, 2022, 11:09 AM IST