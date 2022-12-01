Bajaj Auto sales continue to fall, down 30% for Nov after 10% dip in Oct

Photo: PTI

Bajaj Auto on Thursday reported a 19 percent decline in total sales at 3,06,552 units in November, compared to 3,79,276 units in the same month a year ago.

Total sales in the domestic market stood at 1,52,716, down 4 percent from 1,58,755 units in the same month last year, the company said in a regulatory filing. The decline comes after overall two-wheeler sales had gone up marginally for the festival season, but Bajaj had registered a 10 per cent dip.

Bajaj Auto said its exports last month were down 30 percent at 1,53,836 units, as against 2,20,521 units in the same month last year.