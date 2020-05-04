Bajaj Auto reports zero sales in domestic market

Two-and-three-wheeler manufacturer Bajaj Auto has reported zero sales in the domestic market. However, it stated in a filing to BSE that it saw an export of 37,878 units in both two wheelers and commercial vehicle categories in the month of April 2020.

Compared to April 2019, the company saw 100 per cent decline in domestic sales in April 2020. Last year in April, the company saw domestic sales of 2.05 lakh units in two wheelers category. While the export of two wheelers stood at 32,009 units in April 2020, in the same period last year, the company sold 1.60 lakh units.

In the commercial vehicle space, the company sold 5, 869 units in April 2020 as against 57, 047 units in April 2019. The domestic sales in this category was zero but the company managed to export 5, 869 units in April 2020. Last year in April, the export in this category stood at 30,818 units and sales in the domestic market stood at 26, 229 units.

The company is one among the few companies that have decided to make full payments to their employees, during the lockdown period. This is despite the decline in sales.