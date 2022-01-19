Bajaj Auto Q3 profit declines 17% to Rs 1,430 crore

Bajaj Auto reported a 17 per cent decline in its consolidated profit after tax to Rs 1,430 crore for the third quarter ended December 2021 on account of lower sales.

The company stated that its total revenue from operations, surged to Rs 9,022 crore during the third quarter as compared to Rs 8,910 crore in the corresponding period of previous fiscal.

The company's total volumes across categories were lower by 10 per cent to 11,81,361 units in the third quarter.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published on: Wednesday, January 19, 2022, 07:30 PM IST