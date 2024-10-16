Bajaj Auto Q2FY25 Net Profit Jumps 9.2% YoY; Announces $10M Investment In Brazilian Subsidiary

Bajaj Auto | Photo: PTI

Bajaj Auto on Wednesday has released its financial results for the second-quarter earnings for the period ending September 30, 2024. Alongside this, the company has also announced about an investment in its Brazilian subsidiary to expand its operations in the motorcycle market of South America, the company announced through an exchange filing.

Standalone Financial Highlights

In Q2FY25, the revenue from operation of the company stood at Rs 13,127.47 crore, up from Rs 10,777.27 crore in the same period last year.

Moreover, the total income of the company increased to Rs 13,512.01 crore, in comparison to Rs 11,138.62 crore year-on-year. The total expenses for the quarter stood at Rs 10,586.81 crore, up from 8,738.58 crore.

The company’s net profit also saw an increase, reaching Rs 2,005.04 crore compared to Rs 1,836.14 crore in the previous year.

Consolidated Financial Highlights

On a consolidated basis, the company’s revenue from operations for the quarter rose to Rs 13,247.28 crore, compared to Rs 10,838.24 crore in the previous year.

Total income increased to Rs 13,646.61 crore in Q2FY25 from Rs 11,206.84 crore YoY, while total expenses grew to Rs 10,767.22 crore, up from Rs 8,806.47 crore.

However, consolidated net profit for the quarter declined to Rs 1,385.44 crore from Rs 2,020.05 crore year-on-year.

Acquisition

Bajaj Auto has also announced an additional investment in its Brazilian subsidiary, Bajaj Do Brasil Comercio De Motocicletas Ltda, to fuel its growth in the country. The company will invest up to USD 10 million (Rs 84 crores), which will be deployed in phases to support business expansion.

Share performance

Share performance |

The shares of the company on Wednesday ended the day at Rs 11,622.50 apiece, up by 0.88 per cent.