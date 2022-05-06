Bajaj Allianz launches Flexi Cap Fund; to allow investment in diversified stocks

Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance has announced the launch of Bajaj Allianz Flexi Cap Fund. The fund will be available with all the major Unit Linked Insurance Products (ULIPs) offered by the company, and provide investors with the opportunity to diversify their portfolio across market cap segments, in turn focusing on the diversification of assets.

Bajaj Allianz Flexi Cap Fund plans to focus on new-age businesses and emerging sectors, as well as companies that are leveraging technology and prioritizing digital adoption, it said in a statement.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Sampath Reddy, Chief Investment Officer, Bajaj Allianz Life said “The fund will have a diversified portfolio with allocation across market caps (like large, mid and small cap segments) to take benefit from each of these market segments. In this fund we will also look to invest in some of the new-age companies, which are embracing technologies with digital adoption in their business models, and in other growth-oriented companies. Overall, the fund will complement our other fund strategy offerings and allow investors to participate in long-term growth opportunities in the Indian market.”

Bajaj Allianz Flexi Cap Fund is suitable for core long term portfolio of the investor it added.

Published on: Friday, May 06, 2022, 02:47 PM IST