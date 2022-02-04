Bain&Costrengthens India practice new hires

Bain & Company announced the hire of the entire team at Areté Advisors, a boutique consulting firm. These hires are part of the firm’s strategy to strengthen its operations in India and further enhance its specialized offerings to augment client results delivery.

Team Areté brings in strong expertise in healthcare, social impact and private equity, which will complement Bain & Company’s integrated suite of offerings, it said in a press statement.

Monika Sood, Co-Founder and partner at Areté Advisors, has joined Bain and Company as a partner in the Delhi office and will focus on healthcare and private equity, while Shradha Vaid, Co-Founder, has joined as an associate partner in the Bangalore office in the firm’s advanced manufacturing and sustainability practices.

Additionally, a team of 30 professionals from Areté have joined across various consulting groups and specialised practices at Bain & Company, and share similar academic and professional backgrounds and experience including excellent outcomes in consulting assignments.

“We remain bullish about market growth and expect to benefit from structural shifts of premiumization and flight to quality. The future of consulting will bring together the best of strategy consulting and specialist sector knowledge.”, said Karan Singh, India Managing Partner at Bain & Company. “Areté is a great strategic fit as we prepare for the future and will support our plans to scale our business.”

Monika Sood, erstwhile co-founder, Areté Advisors and partner at Bain & Company, said, “The company provides us a great platform for growth and client value creation, and we look forward to accomplishing great things together.”

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, February 04, 2022, 12:54 PM IST