BAI goes green: Promotes green building programs

India has successfully achieved 7.17 billion square feet of 'Green Building Footprint', according to the recent data by the Indian Green Building Council (IGBC). As of date, there are almost 6,000 green projects and over 5.77 lakh acres of large development projects in the country, which have helped to achieve the 75 per cent of the green building footprint target, two years earlier than the actual target.

Understanding the growing trend in the green building movement in India, Builders’ Association of India (BAI) organised an ‘online’ workshop on the topic ‘Green Buildings for a Sustainable India – Design Concepts and Green Material selection’.

The workshop was attended by over 200 industry leaders and business associates from infrastructure, building, construction, and allied industries including raw materials supply and contract sectors from all across India and overseas.

Mahesh Kumar Manisamy, a Green building expert from TransGreen sustainability solutions, focussed on key green building parameters such as integrated design approach, climate-responsive and passive design features, envelope parameters, and best practices in the industry.

He also explained the significance of optimising window to wall ratio to maximise daylighting and shading strategies to minimise radiation heat gain was presented.

He also highlighted the green material selection strategy, embodied energy concept, and the prevailing eco-friendly materials available in the market.

Earlier in his opening remarks, Moahan, National President BAI said that green construction or sustainable building refers to both a structure and the application of processes that are environmentally responsible and resource-efficient throughout a building's life-cycle: from planning to design, construction, operation, maintenance, renovation, and demolition. This requires close cooperation of the contractor, the architects, the engineers, and the client at all project stages.

Pradeep Nagawekar, National General Secretary, BAI while summing up the workshop aptly said that knowledge disseminating to promote Green Building practices is very important and all stakeholders should get involved in this.

K Subramani and G S Venkatasubramani, Chairman and Co-chairman of BAI’s Green Building Committee co-ordinated are spearheading BAI’s initiatives in promoting green building practices in the Indian building and construction industry.