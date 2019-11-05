Bad News: PNB Q2 net at Rs 507 cr, low asset quality, provisions up

New Delhi: India's second largest state-run lender Punjab National Bank (PNB) posted a net profit of Rs 507.05 crore for the second quarter, against a loss of Rs 4,532.35 crore incurred in the corresponding quarter of last year, although the bank's latest performance comes amidst a weakening of its asset quality.
PNB's non-interest income during the quarter in consideration shot up 32.5% to Rs 2,264.7 crore and pre-provision operating profit grew 25.4% to Rs 3,562 crore compared to the same period last year.
Net interest income during the July-September quarter increased 7.3% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 4,263.8 crore, with credit de-growth of 0.7% YoY. Deposits in the second quarter increased 7% YoY. Intra-day, PNB shares were trading lower on the bSE at Rs 64.60 a share, or down by 5.28% on its previous close .
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)