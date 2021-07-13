Baba Ramdev's Patanjali Group reports Rs 30,000 crore FY21 turnover; aims to make group cos debt free in 3-4 yrs

Baba Ramdev-led Patanjali Group on Tuesday said it has achieved a turnover of around Rs 30,000 crore in the fiscal 2020-21, helped by a revenue boost of Rs 16,318 crore from Ruchi Soya -- a company it had acquired last fiscal through insolvency resolution.

The Patanjali Group is aiming to make its companies debt-free in the coming 3-4 years, and a substantial portion of the follow-on public offer (FPO) of Ruchi Soya, which has a debt of around Rs 3,330 crore, will be diverted to pare its debt, Ramdev said while addressing a virtual press conference.

Besides, he also gave an indication about listing of the group's FMCG arm Patanjali Ayurved without sharing any timeline.

For FY21, Patanjali Ayurved posted a turnover of Rs 9,783.81 crore, according to a statement issued by the Haridwar-based group. For FY20, Patanjali Ayurved had reported its revenue from operations at Rs 9,022.71 crore.

Patanjali Natural Biscuits reported a turnover of Rs 650 crore, Ayurveda arm Divya Pharmacy Rs 850 crore, and food processing arm Patanjali Agro Rs 1,600 crore during the fiscal 2020-21, it added.