Baazi Games joins hands with ‘Project the power of Periods’ initiative

Baazi Games, online gaming platform, announced that on the occasion of Women’s Day it joined hands to promote the campaign and work towards the cause of ‘Project the Power of Periods’.

As part of the initiative, the company leveraged the collective power of its women leaders to educate, engage and inspire schoolgirls on healthy living and progressive practices.

This International Women’s Day women employees at Baazi Games decided to spread awareness about simple and sustainable practices to maintain menstrual hygiene. As a part of this initiative, reusable sanitary pads were donated to 200+ girls from the 6th grade of Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya at Badarpu, it said in a press release.

On the sidelines of the program, an educating and engaging session was organized to combat the myth against Periods and how to tackle them. The initiative was organized with the support and assistance from the Department of Education, Government of Delhi and the Baazi Sports Foundation (non-profit arm of Baazi Games focusing on social causes) along with partner NGOs (Stand Sustainable Foundation and Shashi Kiran Charitable Trust).

Talking about the initiative, Navkiran Singh, founder, and CEO at Baazi Games, said “Every year, around 23 million Indian girls drop out of school due to a lack of menstrual hygiene management facilities, such as clean restrooms with running water and disposal bins, as well as a dearth of sanitary napkins and awareness about the same. India is still witnessing severe resistance in being able to break the notions around menstruation. Hence, this International Women’s Day, we wanted to do our bit in being able to instil a sense of empowerment that should be associated with Periods and educate them. With this partnership, we look forward to educating as many girls as possible.”

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, March 09, 2022, 04:46 PM IST