Baazi Games join hands with ‘Project the power of Periods’ initiative to promote menstrual hygiene

Baazi Games, online gaming platform joined hands to promote the campaign and work towards the cause of ‘Project the Power of Periods’.

As part of the initiative, the company leveraged the collective power of its women leaders to educate, engage and inspire schoolgirls on healthy living and progressive practices.

On International Women’s Day, women employees at Baazi Games decided to spread awareness about simple and sustainable practices to maintain menstrual hygiene.

As a part of this initiative, reusable sanitary pads were donated to 200+ girls from the 6th grade of Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya at Badarpur. On the sidelines of the program, and educating and engaging session was organized to combat the myth against Period and how to tackle them.

The initiative was organized with the support and assistance from the Department of Education, Govt. of Delhi, and Baazi Sports Foundation (non-profit arm of Baazi Games focusing on social causes) along with partner NGOs (Stand Sustainable Foundation and Shashi Kiran Charitable Trust).

Talking about the initiative, Navkiran Singh, Founder, and CEO at Baazi Games, said, “Every year, around 23 million Indian girls drop out of school due to a lack of menstrual hygiene management facilities, such as clean restrooms with running water and disposal bins, as well as a dearth of sanitary napkins and awareness about the same. India is still witnessing severe resistance in being able to break the notions around menstruation. Hence, we have always believed in instilling a sense of empowerment that should be associated with Periods and educating them. We, at Baazi Games, feel passionate about this cause and would not want to miss an opportunity to be able to lend a helping hand. With this partnership, we look forward to educating as many girls as possible.”

Published on: Saturday, March 12, 2022, 01:09 PM IST