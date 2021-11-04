B2B merchandising industry set to grow by 3 times to touch Rs 90 lakh cr by 2030: Gifting Trends Report

eYantra Industries, B2B merchandising and corporate gifting company in India, released their first of its kind B2B Merchandising and Corporate Gifting Trends Report, 2021.

Nearly 3,600 employees, between the age bracket of 25-30 participated in this survey. As a part of the survey, CEOs, HRs, owners and admins of different organizations spread over various sectors including BFSI, Fintech, IT and Healthcare amongst others were interviewed majorly from metros and tier II cities. The report reveals that India's B2B merchandising industry is set to grow by 3 times to touch Rs 90 lakh crore by 2030.

While the B2B merchandising market is poised for continued growth, organizations are challenged with motivating employees and channel partners.

To retain the next-generation talent, organizations need to step up with a more personalized workplace recognition experience. It’s no secret that COVID-19 has taken a huge toll on the workforce in these last months.

eYantra Media’s survey concluded that 74 percent of companies expect to have at least half of their workforce to continue working remotely even after the pandemic ends.

To motivate a disengaged workforce, businesses are now looking for new ways to boost their morale. Corporate Gifting is on the rise as 50 percent of businesses say they plan to increase the frequency of their gift giving post COVID-19. Hence, most of the top corporates and blue chip companies, have deployed employee engagement funds, outdoor events, etc towards brand merchandising and employee gifting.

With WFH, safety and fitness are being seen the highest grossing categories. “Corporate Gifting patterns are changing rapidly. We observed a sudden uptick in customized and digitized gifting which drew our interest to understand the trends of this industry in the current times. With actionable metrics to unlock the digital growth code for B2B merchandising in India, this report provided us a comprehensive understanding of the needs of the next-gen workforce. Given our understanding of the present day workforce which is increasingly becoming digitized, it is safe to say that trends like digital gift cards, bulk merchandising, joining kits are here to stay as a significant chunk of the work force is catching on to such trends,” stated, Archana Purohit, the CEO of eYantra.

Published on: Thursday, November 04, 2021, 02:59 PM IST