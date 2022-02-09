B2B marketplace firm Carbanio.com raises $1.3 mn led by US-based Quantico Group

Carbanio.com, online B2B chemicals marketplace, today announced that it has raised $1.3 million in a Seed round led by the Quantico Group USA.

This investment will drive business development and marketing, chemical manufacturers’ onboarding, deploying innovative technologies, and streamlining operational processes thereby taking the company to the next level, the company said in a press statement.

The global chemical industry is a $5.7 trillion market and accounts for more than 25 percent of Global GDP (Deloitte, 2022 chemical industry outlook). The Indian chemical industry is currently worth $225 billion and is expected to touch $300 billion by 2025.

The Indian chemical market is presently unorganized and not digitized, Through this investment, Carbanio.com will organize and digitize the industry.

Dr. Rafi Shaik, Founder, Cabanio.com, said, “We are glad that our vision has been recognized and we are thrilled to be supported by the Quantico group."

Fazal Dasankop, Investor/Portfolio Manager, said, “Carbanio.com is one of the very few companies that has the perfect ingredient for investors. The company checked off all the boxes for a startup investment solving a major problem of sourcing chemicals using technology and scalability on a national and global basis.”

Published on: Wednesday, February 09, 2022, 03:26 PM IST