Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission selects Docon for integrating doctors' health IDs

Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM) has approved Docon for the integration and deployment of Doctors Health IDs.

Docon is a platform that enables doctors to digitise their practices using a user-friendly interface, intending to provide quality treatment to patients. Patients can create their Health IDs on the ABDM official website and will now be able to share their unique IDs with the doctors.

The Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission was launched in August 2020 to develop the country's integrated digital health infrastructure. Docon was amongst the first organisations chosen by the National Digital Health Mission and it is now one of India's first one-stop digital clinics, to enable Health IDs for doctors, it said in a press statement.

Docon has adopted and implemented ABDM guidelines to safeguard doctors’ and patients’ data, and channel all the health records in one place. This integration will enable doctors and patients to seamlessly connect with India's Digital Health Ecosystem.

The unique Health ID will be useful for authenticating patients' health records across the country, allowing them to share their past medical history with the healthcare providers. The patients are being offered plenty of benefits, including digitised health information, personal health records and easy sign-up, to mention a few. It also lets patients revoke access as per their choice - making this a flexible opt-in opt-out ecosystem.

Akash Valia, Head of Docon,said, “Just as UPI and online payments changed the way consumers transact, Health ID-enabled Docon will change the way doctors and patients interact, providing deep patient health history and understanding to the doctors, allowing them to deliver the best patient outcome.”

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, January 27, 2022, 05:40 PM IST