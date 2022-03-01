Ayurvedic brand HairVeda raises pre-Seed funding from angel investor

HairVeda, Ayurveda haircare brand, announced it has recently raised an undisclosed amount of pre-Seed funding from Prashant Kaushik, an India-based angel investor.

Founded in 2020 and certified by the Ministry of Ayush (Govt. of India), the brand offers 100 percent natural and organic hair care products. The Delhi-based company intends to utilise the funds towards expanding its online reach through marketing and promotion and eventually growing its product portfolio.

Varun Vashisthaa, Founder, HairVeda, “Our team and stakeholders are looking forward to grow further and collaborate with strategic investors to make HairVeda globally available in USA, Canada, Mexico and many more countries. We also plan to launch our skincare portfolio in 2022. Our ultimate goal is to deliver genuine hair and body care products for customers”.

Prashant Kaushik, Angel Investor, HairVeda, said, “The catastrophic pandemic has drastically shifted consumer focus on Ayurveda products. Consumers look at Ayurvedic herbal products as an alternative go-to choice instead of chemical-based hair and body care products. There was always a market for these, and the pandemic has only made it bigger. Within beauty, brands have recorded a greater demand for Ayurveda products”.

The company has collaborated with NGOs to source its packaging, with the baseline ideology of primarily empowering underprivileged women and specially-abled youngsters to do things differently, it said in a press statement.

Published on: Tuesday, March 01, 2022, 04:28 PM IST