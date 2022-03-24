Aye Finance raises Rs 75 cr debt from Triple Jump, Northern Arc

Aye Finance, into MSME lending, has announced Rs 75 crores debt raise from global impact investment manager, Triple Jump BV and Northern Arc, a diversified non-banking finance company (NBFC) focussed on under-served households and businesses. Aye will use these funds for on-lending.

The CapitalG backed lender was incepted in 2014 and since then has disbursed over Rs 5000 crores to over three and a half lac micro enterprises. Recently Aye had announced the opening of 100 new centres which took its geographical presence to 311 in 20 states.

With this fresh infusion of funds the lender will make credit a reality for an even larger population of the underserved segment of micro enterprises.

The company is backed by CapitalG (Alphabet Inc Growth Equity Fund), Elevation Capital, LGT, Falcon Edge Capital, A91 Partners and MAJ Invest, and over twenty investors that support it through the debt route.

Commenting on the latest fund raise, Sanjay Sharma, Managing Director, Aye Finance said, “This fund raise underscores the trust the investor community has in our model and in our ability to achieve our mission of easing access for the grassroots businesses to affordable and customised credit solutions”

Jarri Jung, Director Financial Institutions at Triple Jump, said: “Over the years, Aye Finance has made a tremendous impact for MSME’s in India that have difficulties obtaining funding.”

Commenting on this fundraise, Bama Balakrishnan, COO, Northern Arc Capital, said, “Aye Finance has played a pivotal role in funding MSMEs and ensuring last mile delivery of financial services.”

Published on: Thursday, March 24, 2022, 09:50 PM IST