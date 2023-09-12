AXISCADES Technologies Partners With Singapore's Cantier for Manufacturing Execution Systems | Image credit: Wikipedia (Representative)

AXISCADES Technologies Ltd., a leading end-to-end engineering and technology solutions provider, announced a strategic partnership with Cantier, a Singapore-based powerhouse in Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES), with a specialisation in Industry 4.0 integration, the company on Tuesday announced through an exchange filing.

This partnership enhances the capabilities, focusing on improving connectivity, datadriven decision-making, and expediting top-quality product production for the combined marquee clientele.

Cantier specializes in delivering real-time operational visibility, decision support, and enabling autonomous actions in these industries, further promoting sustainable growth.

"By integrating Cantier's innovative MES 4.0 with our engineering and technology solutions, we are poised to transform the core of industrial manufacturing. We're not just enhancing workflows; we're creating a new period of manufacturing excellence with real-time insights and seamless digital integration," said Arun Krishnamurthi, the CEO and MD of AXISCADES.

This partnership arrives as manufacturing shifts toward Smart Manufacturing, promising integrated data-driven solutions that enhance every aspect of the production lifecycle, ultimately leading to autonomous manufacturing and digital transformation.

During the year, AXISCADES also acquired add Solutions GmbH, a German automotive major to expand its capabilities and global footprint.'

AXISCADES Technologies shares

The shares of AXISCADES Technologies on Tuesday at 2:52 pm IST were at Rs 546.60, down by 5 percent.