 AXISCADES Technologies Partners With Singapore's Cantier for Manufacturing Execution Systems
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessAXISCADES Technologies Partners With Singapore's Cantier for Manufacturing Execution Systems

AXISCADES Technologies Partners With Singapore's Cantier for Manufacturing Execution Systems

This partnership enhances the capabilities, focusing on improving connectivity, datadriven decision-making, and expediting top-quality product production for the combined marquee clientele.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, September 12, 2023, 02:53 PM IST
article-image
AXISCADES Technologies Partners With Singapore's Cantier for Manufacturing Execution Systems | Image credit: Wikipedia (Representative)

AXISCADES Technologies Ltd., a leading end-to-end engineering and technology solutions provider, announced a strategic partnership with Cantier, a Singapore-based powerhouse in Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES), with a specialisation in Industry 4.0 integration, the company on Tuesday announced through an exchange filing.

This partnership enhances the capabilities, focusing on improving connectivity, datadriven decision-making, and expediting top-quality product production for the combined marquee clientele.

Cantier specializes in delivering real-time operational visibility, decision support, and enabling autonomous actions in these industries, further promoting sustainable growth.

Read Also
Hindalco Industries Signs A Technology Partnership With Italy-Based Metra SpA
article-image

"By integrating Cantier's innovative MES 4.0 with our engineering and technology solutions, we are poised to transform the core of industrial manufacturing. We're not just enhancing workflows; we're creating a new period of manufacturing excellence with real-time insights and seamless digital integration," said Arun Krishnamurthi, the CEO and MD of AXISCADES.

This partnership arrives as manufacturing shifts toward Smart Manufacturing, promising integrated data-driven solutions that enhance every aspect of the production lifecycle, ultimately leading to autonomous manufacturing and digital transformation.

During the year, AXISCADES also acquired add Solutions GmbH, a German automotive major to expand its capabilities and global footprint.'

AXISCADES Technologies shares

The shares of AXISCADES Technologies on Tuesday at 2:52 pm IST were at Rs 546.60, down by 5 percent.

Read Also
Uno Minda Announces 77,732 Equity Shares To Employees As Stock Option
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

VIP Industries Allotts 20,891 Shares To Employees As Stock Option

VIP Industries Allotts 20,891 Shares To Employees As Stock Option

LIC Reduces Stake In Dr Reddy's Laboratories From 9.68% To 7.63%

LIC Reduces Stake In Dr Reddy's Laboratories From 9.68% To 7.63%

Indorama Ventures To Invest $150 Million In Three PET Recycle Plants In India

Indorama Ventures To Invest $150 Million In Three PET Recycle Plants In India

Infosys Collaborates With STARK Group To Power Its Digital Transformation By Leveraging Infosys...

Infosys Collaborates With STARK Group To Power Its Digital Transformation By Leveraging Infosys...

Closing Bell: Sensex Ends Day At 67,221.13, Nifty Below 20,000

Closing Bell: Sensex Ends Day At 67,221.13, Nifty Below 20,000