e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Advertisement

Business

Updated on: Monday,August 30, 2021, 05:02 PM IST

Axis Mutual Fund launches ‘Axis Consumption ETF’

FPJ Web Desk
Despite the negative flows in the category, the number of folios went up to 19.13 lakh in July from 18.32 lakh in the preceding month, data with Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi) showed.

Despite the negative flows in the category, the number of folios went up to 19.13 lakh in July from 18.32 lakh in the preceding month, data with Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi) showed.

Advertisement

Axis Mutual Fund today announced the launch of their new fund– Axis Consumption ETF’.

The scheme will shut for subscription on September 13. Deepak Agarwal and Viresh Joshi would be the fund managers of the scheme.

It is an open-ended Exchange Traded Fund tracking NIFTY India Consumption Index. The fund seeks to track returns by investing in a basket of NIFTY India Consumption Index stocks and aims to achieve returns of the stated index, subject to tracking error, it said in a press release.

Minimum Investment (NFO) Rs. 5,000 and in multiples of Rs.1 thereafter. The benchmark will be Nifty India Consumption TRI Index

Chandresh Nigam, MD & CEO, Axis AMC, said, “Through the launch of Axis Consumption ETF, we aim to provide our consumers with an investment option that has proof of growth and strong returns. The consumption market has remained strong, gained traction and grown consistently over the last few decades. I believe Axis Consumption ETF is a good opportunity for investors to gain exposure as well as a steady and continued long-term growth in the market.”

Published on: Monday,August 30, 2021, 05:02 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING

Free Press Journal