Axis Finance, ABHF, 4 others to list CPs on BSE

Mumbai: Leading stock exchange BSE on Tuesday said six companies, including Aditya Birla Housing Finance and Axis Finance, have filed application to list their commercial papers (CPs).

The other companies that made applications with the exchange are Standard Chartered Investments and Loans (India) Ltd, KEC International Ltd, Siyaram Silk Mills Ltd and Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd. Post process, the effective date of listing for CPs at the exchange will be December 26, BSE said.

Till date, 22 issuers have done 58 issuances of CPs and have successfully listed CPs of Rs 23,330 crore on BSE. The weighted average yield of these issuances is 5.44 per cent with an average tenor of 111 days, the exchange said.