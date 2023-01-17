e-Paper Get App
Axis Bank releases 76,160 shares as stock options for its employees

Axis Bank's paid up share capital now stands at Rs. 615,09,89,930.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, January 17, 2023, 07:45 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image/ File
According to an exchange filing, private sector lender Axis Bank has rewarded its employees with 76,160 shares as stock options at Rs 2 per unit.

With this allotment, its paid up share capital has reached Rs. 615,09,89,930.

