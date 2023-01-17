Axis Bank releases 76,160 shares as stock options for its employees

Representative Image/ File

According to an exchange filing, private sector lender Axis Bank has rewarded its employees with 76,160 shares as stock options at Rs 2 per unit.

With this allotment, its paid up share capital has reached Rs. 615,09,89,930.

