Axis Bank raises Rs 10,000 crore via allotment of equity shares to qualified institutional buyers

Private sector lender Axis Bank on Tuesday said it has raised Rs 10,000 crore through allotment of equity shares to qualified institutional buyers (QIB).

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, a slew of lenders have been bolstering their capital because of the likely impact to their balance-sheets because of the crisis. Excess liquidity is helping them raise money quickly.

The bank's chief executive and managing director Amitabh Chaudhry said the issue was subscribed over 3.5 times and received over 70 bids from a diverse set of global and domestic investors.

Investors who participated in the round of capital raise include ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund, Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund, Fidelity Investments, T Rowe Price, Bajaj Life Insurance and also Max Life Insurance, a source said.

The bank allotted 238 million shares at a price of Rs 420.10 per piece, which is a 5 per cent discount to the floor price of Rs 442.19 set earlier, it informed the exchanges.