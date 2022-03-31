Axis Bank partners with RBI to advance digital financial inclusion for women

Axis Bank today announced its association with the Reserve Bank of India Innovation Hub (RBIH) for Swanari TechSprint initiative that aims at advancing digital financial inclusion for women across the nation.

RBIH will host Swanari TechSprint from April 18-22, 2022 to create and produce smart, creative and sustainable solutions for underserved, low and middle income (LMI) women and for women-owned enterprises in India, it said.

With this launch, RBIH will create a platform for fintechs, financial service providers, innovators and subject matter experts to collaborate, ideate and solve specific problems and code prototype solutions in real time. This partnership will enable Axis Bank to strengthen its commitment towards financial inclusion and also reinforce its Bharat Bank strategy of ensuring last mile connectivity, it said in a statement.

Speaking on the occasion, Munish Sharda, Group Executive & Head Bharat Banking, Axis Bank, said, "We are committed to continue supporting emerging fintech solutions and work collaboratively for ensuring best financial outcomes for women."

Participants can register for Swanari Techsprint till Midnight on April 4.

Published on: Thursday, March 31, 2022, 05:31 PM IST