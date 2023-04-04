Axis Bank CEO advises lenders to watch out for slowdown in India's economic growth

India's growth in a gloomy global scenario has been described as a bright spot as most developed economies are reeling from a recession. But even as the country is expected to do better than most others, it isn't a great sign since the World Bank has cut India's growth forecast to 6.3 per cent.
In such a scenario, the Chief Executive Officer of private lender Axis Bank, Amitabh Chaudhry has advised banks to be cautious.
Wants banks to watch out before giving loans
Chaudhry asked banks to be watchful of consumer demand, since the post-pandemic rebound is again slowing down, and growth remains unpredictable due to global volatility.
According to a Financial Times report, he mentioned that the rise in capital expenditure by the private sector wasn't enough, and it remains to be seen if government spending can boost demand.
Global slowdown and unpredictability loom large
Other than revisions in the growth forecast for India by Moody's and the World Bank, Chaudhry's observations come after unemployment surged to 7.8 per cent in March.
The Reserve Bank of India is also expected to raise interest rates by another 25 basis points, with inflation remaining above its tolerance level of 6 per cent.
Higher borrowing rates will further drag back the GDP growth rate in India, which had abruptly dropped to 4.4 per cent in the October-December quarter for FY23.