Axis Bank CEO advises lenders to watch out for slowdown in India's economic growth

Axis Bank MD & CEO Amitabh Chaudhary | Wikipedia

India's growth in a gloomy global scenario has been described as a bright spot as most developed economies are reeling from a recession. But even as the country is expected to do better than most others, it isn't a great sign since the World Bank has cut India's growth forecast to 6.3 per cent.

In such a scenario, the Chief Executive Officer of private lender Axis Bank, Amitabh Chaudhry has advised banks to be cautious.

Wants banks to watch out before giving loans

Chaudhry asked banks to be watchful of consumer demand, since the post-pandemic rebound is again slowing down, and growth remains unpredictable due to global volatility.

According to a Financial Times report, he mentioned that the rise in capital expenditure by the private sector wasn't enough, and it remains to be seen if government spending can boost demand.

Global slowdown and unpredictability loom large