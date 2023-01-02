e-Paper Get App
Pratiksha ThayilUpdated: Monday, January 02, 2023, 07:57 PM IST
article-image
Axis Bank allots shares worth over Rs 5.86 lakh to employees as stock option | Representative Image/ File
Axis Bank on Monday allotted 2,93,389 equity shares worth Rs 5,86,778 to employees under the Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP) scheme through an exchange filing. Each share has a face value of Rs 2.

The paid up share capital of the bank has increased to Rs 615,05,00,614.

The company on December 26, had rewarded its employees with 1,45,094 shares as stock options under the ESOP scheme.

On Monday, the shares of Axis Bank Limited closed at Rs 944.95, up by 1.20 per cent.

