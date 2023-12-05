 Axis Bank Allots Equity Shares To Employees As Stock Options
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessAxis Bank Allots Equity Shares To Employees As Stock Options

Axis Bank Allots Equity Shares To Employees As Stock Options

With this allotment, the paid up share capital of the Bank has accordingly increased from Rs 6,16,54,73,064 (3,08,27,36,532 equity shares of Rs 2 each) to Rs 6,16,61,32,354 (3,08,30,66,177 equity shares of Rs 2 each).

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, December 05, 2023, 01:44 PM IST
article-image
Axis Bank Shares Climb Over 1% After Q2 Earnings | Representative Image/ File

Private sector lender Axis Bank on Tuesday announced that the Bank has allotted 3,29,645 equity shares of Rs 2 each of the Bank on December 5, 2023 pursuant to exercise of stock options under its ESOP Scheme, the company announced through an exchange filing.

The face value of the equity shares is Rs 2 each.

With this allotment, the paid up share capital of the Bank has accordingly increased from Rs 6,16,54,73,064 (3,08,27,36,532 equity shares of Rs 2 each) to Rs 6,16,61,32,354 (3,08,30,66,177 equity shares of Rs 2 each).

Axis Bank shares

The shares of Axis Bank on Tuesday at 1:37 pm IST were trading at Rs 1,133.35, up by 0.69 percent.

Axis Bank Q2FY24 Earnings

Axis Bank recorded a 10 percent rise in net profit to Rs 5,864 crore for the September 2023 quarter, primarily fueled by increased interest income. Comparatively, in the same period last year, the bank had reported a net profit of Rs 5,330 crore. The net interest income (NII) surged by 19 percent year-on-year to reach Rs 12,315 crore.

In the second quarter of the current fiscal year, provisioning increased to Rs 815 crore from Rs 550 crore in the corresponding period last year. The bank's total income climbed to Rs 31,660 crore, a significant uptick from Rs 24,094 crore recorded in the previous year.

Regarding asset quality, Axis Bank showed improvement with its gross non-performing assets (NPA) dropping to 1.73 percent by the end of September, marking a decrease of 77 basis points from the previous year and 23 basis points from the previous quarter. Moreover, the net NPA stood at 0.36 percent, registering a decline of 15 basis points year-on-year and 5 basis points quarter-on-quarter.

Read Also
Zee-Sony Merger: NCLAT Chairperson-Led Bench To Hear Appeals By Axis Finance And IDBI Bank
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Axis Bank Allots Equity Shares To Employees As Stock Options

Axis Bank Allots Equity Shares To Employees As Stock Options

SAT Pulls Up SEBI For Failing To De-Freeze Kirloskar Family's Shares, Fined ₹5 Lakh For Its...

SAT Pulls Up SEBI For Failing To De-Freeze Kirloskar Family's Shares, Fined ₹5 Lakh For Its...

Air India Shifts To Cloud-Only IT Infrastructure, Shuts Two Data Centres To Save Nearly US Dollar 1...

Air India Shifts To Cloud-Only IT Infrastructure, Shuts Two Data Centres To Save Nearly US Dollar 1...

India's Services Sector Growth Hits 1-Year Low in November On Slower Order Growth, Output: PMI

India's Services Sector Growth Hits 1-Year Low in November On Slower Order Growth, Output: PMI

Global Crypto Market Hits US Dollar 1.5 Trillion As Panic Buying Fuels Bitcoin Price

Global Crypto Market Hits US Dollar 1.5 Trillion As Panic Buying Fuels Bitcoin Price