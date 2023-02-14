Axis Bank allots 1,44,582 shares of Rs 2 each to employees who exercised stock options

Image: Axis Bank (Representative)

According to a regulatory filing, Axis Bank has rewarded its employees with 1,44,582 shares after stock options were exercised. The stocks have been issued at a price of Rs 2 per unit.

After this allotment the paid up share capital of the private lender stands at Rs. 615,21,93,876.

