Axis Bank allots 1,44,582 shares of Rs 2 each to employees who exercised stock options

The paid up share capital of Axis Bank now stands at Rs. 615,21,93,876.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, February 14, 2023, 09:55 PM IST
article-image
Image: Axis Bank (Representative)
According to a regulatory filing, Axis Bank has rewarded its employees with 1,44,582 shares after stock options were exercised. The stocks have been issued at a price of Rs 2 per unit.

After this allotment the paid up share capital of the private lender stands at Rs. 615,21,93,876.

