Awon GameZ raises $2 mn in Seed funding

Awon GameZ, a one stop gaming platform startup, today received funding of $2 million from family offices at the nascent stage of the startup and will be launched soon. It will use the capital to enable scaling efforts through an expanded product portfolio, deepening market reach, product development, and hiring global talent.

Awon GameZ provides an online casual gaming platform which promises a seamless online experience for all gamers. They are also working towards creating an online gaming platform for kids, it said in a press release.

According to Amardeep Bajpai, Founder of Awon GameZ, “Any player has a 50 percent odds of winning real money gaming. All you need are sets of skills to increase your winning possibilities.”

“Gaming is also about skill-based games that engage serious ‘gamers. Now, if the word ‘gamer’ evokes imagery of young millennials wearing headphones immersed in their phone with fingers flashing all over the screen, you would be badly mistaken. Today’s gamers play card-based as well as fantasy games. Both these are categories that are high investment and high involvement genres for gamers,” said Aditya Duggar& Family, Investor says.

Published on: Monday, September 13, 2021, 05:00 PM IST