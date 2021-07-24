Avigna to invest Rs 837 cr to build industrial parks in Tamil Nadu

Avigna Industrial and Logistics Park on Saturday said it will invest Rs 837 crore in Tamil Nadu to develop industrial parks.

The company has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Tamil Nadu government for an investment of Rs 837 crore in the state, Avigna said in a statement.

The agreement has been signed between Managing Director Rajasekaran S and Executive Director Abhijit Verma from Avigna Group and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin.

Avigna will utilize the proposed investment to develop modern industrial development parks in various parts of Tamil Nadu in the coming years.

“We are pleased to announce this collaboration with the State Government and look forward to not only develop industrial parks but also bring economic development to the people of the state by generating employment opportunities," said Abhijit Verma, Executive Director and CEO of Avigna Group.

Avigna is soon going to start operation of their first-of-kind food terminal market near Chennai which was delayed due to the pandemic.

Avigna Industrial & Logistics Park has warehouses in Hosur (Tamil Nadu), Hoskote (Karnataka), and in the Nellore district of Andhra Pradesh and is rapidly expanding its footprints in western, eastern and northern parts of the country as well. PTI MJH ANU ANU