Aviation sector recovery to be gradual, says Fitch

Mumbai: Fitch Ratings expects average revenue passenger kilometres for India's airlines to remain 40 per cent below 2019 levels in 2021 despite recovering from being 65 per cent lower in 2020.

Domestic passenger traffic remains weak since flights resumed in late May after a two-month restriction with September data showing a 66 per cent yearon-year drop (58 per cent decline for 9M 20).

The government restricted airline capacity at 70 per cent of the March level and imposed fare bands until late February 2021.