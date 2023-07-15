Avenue Supermarts Revenue Up By 18.1% At ₹11,584 Cr In Q1FY24 | LinkedIn

Avenue Supermarts Ltd. (ASL), one of the largest food & grocery retailers in India, today declared its standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, the company announced through an exchange filing.

Standalone results

Total Revenue for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 stood at Rs. 11,584 crore, as compared to Rs.9,807 crore in the same period last year. Earnings before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA) in Q1FY24 stood at Rs.1,036 crore, as compared to Rs.1,008 crore in the corresponding quarter of last year. EBITDA margin stood at 8.9% in Q1FY24 as compared to 10.3% in Q1FY23.

Net Profit stood at Rs.695 crore for Q1FY24, as compared to Rs. 680 crore in the corresponding quarter of last year. PAT margin stood at 6.0% in Q1FY24 as compared to 6.9% in Q1FY23.

Basic Earnings per share (EPS) for Q1FY24 stood at Rs.10.71, as compared to Rs.10.49 for Q1FY23.

Consolidated results

Total Revenue for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 stood at Rs.11,865 crore, as compared to Rs.10,038 crore in the same period last year. Earnings before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA) in Q1FY24 stood at Rs.1,035 crore, as compared to Rs.1,008 crore in the corresponding quarter of last year. EBITDA margin stood at 8.7% in Q1FY24 as compared to 10.0% in Q1FY23.

Net Profit stood at Rs.659 crore for Q1FY24, as compared to Rs.643 crore in the corresponding quarter of last year. PAT margin stood at 5.5% in Q1FY24 as compared to 6.4% in Q1FY23.

Basic Earnings per share (EPS) for Q1FY24 stood at Rs.10.14, as compared to Rs.9.93 for Q1FY23.

“Our revenue grew by 18% in this quarter over the corresponding quarter of last year. Overall gross margins are lower compared to same period in the previous year, primarily due to lower sales contribution of apparel and general merchandise. However, general merchandise contribution is recovering and trending towards pre-pandemic levels. We opened 3 new stores during the quarter. Our total stores now stand at 327,” said Neville Noronha, CEO & Managing Director, Avenue Supermarts Limited.

Avenue Supermarts Ltd Shares

The shares of Avenue Supermarts Ltd on Friday at 3:30pm were at ₹3,840, up by 0.48 percent.

