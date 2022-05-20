Avas Living announces its association with Araiya Hotels & Resorts

Araiya Hotels and Resorts has announced its association with Avās Living under its collection brand Araiya Anthology. Avās Living will comprise top-of-the-line luxury villas. With steady progress on design development and recent villa sales, the property is all set to open its doors to residents and visitors in 2024, it said in a press statement.

The management agreement with Avās Living extends to all aspects of hospitality be it managing villa operations, F&B offerings and other amenities like pool, gym and spa. The Avas Living community will comprise limited luxury villas helmed by Avās Wellness, a Wellness Center and Spa.

“When it came to selecting a hospitality partner for Avās Living, it had to be someone who understood the concept we are building and identified with the same values of wellbeing and luxury. We found this with Amruda’s company Araiya and I truly believe together we will create something that is unique, personalised and ultra-luxurious,” says Aditya Kilachand, Founder, Avās Wellness.

Each luxury villa is unique in its story but follows the same design language and is embedded with unique wellness technology to provide real time personalised feedback. Additionally, each villa is designed mindfully to carry the comfort of an upscale hotel with smart integration of the latest technology, the statement said.

This collaborative venture will mark the fifth Araiya property to open in India and the first under its collection brand – Araiya Anthology, which curates and offers an array of distinctive independent properties.

“We are delighted to bring our newest collection brand- Araiya Anthology, to the city of Alibaug. This destination is increasingly becoming a preferred weekend getaway for travellers from Mumbai and we’re happy to enter the market in association with Avās Living. We are fortunate to have found the right partners in Aditya and his team to collectively curate and deliver the best experiences to the patrons at Avās Living, Araiya Anthology,” says Amruda Nair, Founder and Director, Araiya Hotels & Resorts

Published on: Friday, May 20, 2022, 12:24 PM IST